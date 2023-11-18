20-year-old hunter awarded for harvesting 16-point buck: ‘Best feeling I’ve ever had’

Blake Spencer, 20, is being recognized for catching a 16-point buck in Tuscola County. (Source: WNEM)
By La'Nita Brooks, Hannah Mose and Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 3:52 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSCOLA COUNTY, Mich. (WNEM/Gray News) - A 20-year-old hunter in Michigan is being recognized for catching the “Biggest Buck” in an event in Tuscola County this week.

Blake Spencer said he bagged the buck of a lifetime, scoring 16 points.

“It was honestly the best feeling I’ve ever had in my life because I didn’t think he was that big,” Spencer said. “But he ended up being about 175 pounds.”

The 20-year-old called the deer Bigfoot and he said he had been hunting the animal for the past two years.

This week, his patient and steady chase won him the “Biggest Buck” award at the Buck Pole event at Ben’s Great Outdoors.

Spencer said he has been hunting since he was about 8 years old.

“I started getting into it from my dad,” he said. “This is a huge bonding experience for us.”

Spencer said he plans to add the deer to his collection.

“A lot of people in Michigan will never see a deer of this caliber. I got lucky to be able to hunt him and harvest him,” he said.

Spencer was awarded a package valued at $3,520, a trophy, rifle, boots, and a tripod for his 16-point catch.

“Hunting is really my passion. I live and breathe hunting and it’s really all I think about,” Spencer said.

Copyright 2023 WNEM via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

tx state capitol
Texas House votes to remove school vouchers from massive education bill
Kaitlin Armstrong enters the courtroom to hear the verdict on her murder trial at the...
Texas woman convicted of killing pro cyclist Anna ‘Mo’ Wilson sentenced to 90 years
Maurice Rollo Jr. was sentenced to 20 years in prison for assaulting police officers
Man sentenced to 20 years for assaulting police officers
Restaurant Report Card: November 16, 2023
Restaurant Report Card: November 16, 2023
Both College Station men are under investigation by the FBI, according to court documents...
2 Brazos County men in federal court on unrelated child pornography charges

Latest News

‘Grease thieves’ attempt to steal used cooking oil from local restaurant
‘Grease thieves’ attempt to steal used cooking oil from local restaurant
Fans look up at the Christ the Redeemer statue that is illuminated with a welcome message to...
Taylor Swift postpones Rio de Janeiro show, citing record heat a day after fan dies during concert
FILE - Elon Musk reacts during an in-conversation event with Britain's Prime Minister Rishi...
IBM, EU, Disney and others pull ads from Elon Musk’s X as concerns about antisemitism fuel backlash
Image courtesy MGNOnline.
Texas Alert Network requests your help in finding missing person