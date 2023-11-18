Aggie Gameday: Texas A&M vs. Abilene Christian

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M hosts Abilene Christian in the first game since head coach Jimbo Fisher was fired.

Texas A&M Director of Athletics Ross Bjork joins Aggie Gameday to give an update on the coaching search, and what the process looks like. David Nuno from TexAgs joins the show and gives his top coaching options and we learn the story of Aggie Offensive Lineman Mark Nabou and his journey from Fiji to Aggieland.

Below are segments from the show.

