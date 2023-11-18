Aggie Volleyball Match Preview: vs. No. 8 Tennessee

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M volleyball team returns to Reed Arena Sunday afternoon for the programs senior day where it hosts No. 8 Tennessee with first serve set for 1 p.m.

A&M fell on the road last time out at No. 12 Kentucky, 3-1. The Wildcats jumped out to an early 2-0 lead; however, the Aggies fought back in the third frame surviving a match point and then scoring another two consecutive points to extend the match. Despite a strong push, Kentucky stole the final frame and match.

Tennessee makes the trip to Aggieland on a six-match win streak, after most recently sweeping LSU in Baton Rouge Friday evening. The Lady Vols sit tied for second in the conference (13-2), while the Aggies remain locked in the middle of the pack in seventh (7-8).

The programs are tied in the all-time series, 12-12, following Tennessee’s win in Knoxville earlier this season. Since joining the SEC, A&M holds a record of 10-7 in league play. The Aggies have the home court advantage in this matchup, which in the past has shown to be beneficial as the Maroon & White are up 6-4 when playing in Reed Arena.

The seniors which will be honored after Sunday’s match are Lauren Hogan and Caroline Meuth.

Logan Lednicky continued to pace the Aggies on the offensive end versus Kentucky, as the sophomore logged 13 kills in the match, propelling her past 300 on the season (308).

Morgan Perkins continued to show her defensive prowess, as she blocked four swings versus the Wildcats, which helped her surpass 200 blocks in her career.

Along with Perkins, the conference leading Aggie block was on full display, as they doubled the total blocks of Kentucky (10-5), with Lednicky and Molly Brown each adding five of their own.

Caroline Meuth recorded nine kills last time out, bringing her career total to 1,499 as she enters Sunday’s match versus Tennessee one shy of 1,500.

Ava Underwood extended her double digit dig match streak to four after adding 10 versus the Wildcats, the sophomore sits just seven digs shy of 500 for her career.

Ital Lopuyo matched her career high in kills against Kentucky, as she logged eight in the match, her third time doing so this season.

Fans can follow the match on SEC Network or keep track of live stats at the event through 12thman.com.

PROMOTIONS

Youth Sunday Funday

Buy one adult general admission ticket on gameday and up to four kids receive free admission. Stick around after the match for the opportunity to get an autograph from Aggie Volleyball.

Kids Zone

Located at the north entry of Reed Arena, the Kid Zone includes a rotation of face painting, balloon animals, inflatables and more! The Kid Zone opens one hour prior to the match and closes at first serve.

TICKETS & PARKING

Fans can purchase season and single game tickets through the 12th Man Foundation

Parking for the event is free in lot 100 surrounding Reed Arena.

12TH MAN REWARDS

12th Man Rewards is the free program that appreciates fans for standing with the 12th Man and attending Texas A&M Athletics events in support of creating a homefield advantage for our student-athletes and coaches.

The more events you attend, your points will increase. Those points can be redeemed via the online Giveaway Store for a variety of items. Register today within the 12th Man Mobile app to earn points at the match.

