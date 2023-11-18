Aggieland Humane Society offers free Thanksgiving adoptions

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - It’s not even Thanksgiving yet and Aggieland Humane Society is already stuffed!

Their kennels are stuffed full of cats and dogs searching for a home just in time for the holidays.

That’s why the shelter is holding a “We’re Stuffed! Free Adoption Special” Friday, Nov. 17 and Saturday, Nov. 18.

Fees are waived for all dogs and cats. All pets are spayed/neutered, microchipped, and up-to-date on vaccines.

If you’re not ready to adopt, you can sign up to be a short-term holiday foster for Thanksgiving. Everything to care for the animal is provided by Aggieland Humane Society.

To see the pets available for adoption, go online or visit them in person at 5359 Leonard Road in Bryan.

