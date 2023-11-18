Aggieland Humane Society offers free Thanksgiving adoptions

KBTX News 3 at Noon(Recurring)
By Crystal Galny
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 10:37 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - It’s not even Thanksgiving yet and Aggieland Humane Society is already stuffed!

Their kennels are stuffed full of cats and dogs searching for a home just in time for the holidays.

That’s why the shelter is holding a “We’re Stuffed! Free Adoption Special” Friday, Nov. 17 and Saturday, Nov. 18.

Fees are waived for all dogs and cats. All pets are spayed/neutered, microchipped, and up-to-date on vaccines.

If you’re not ready to adopt, you can sign up to be a short-term holiday foster for Thanksgiving. Everything to care for the animal is provided by Aggieland Humane Society.

To see the pets available for adoption, go online or visit them in person at 5359 Leonard Road in Bryan.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The shots were reported by multiple residents around 9:30 p.m. in the 2200 of Staunton near...
Bryan police investigating shots fired in neighborhood
Both College Station men are under investigation by the FBI, according to court documents...
2 Brazos County men in federal court on unrelated child pornography charges
Kaitlin Armstrong enters the courtroom to hear the verdict on her murder trial at the...
Texas woman convicted of killing pro cyclist Anna ‘Mo’ Wilson sentenced to 90 years
The area where law enforcement activity is reported is the 300 block of George Bush Drive E and...
Bryan police executing search warrant in College Station neighborhood
‘I’m just excited, ecstatic, shocked,’ College Station ISD Education Foundation surprises...
‘I’m just excited, ecstatic, shocked’: College Station ISD Education Foundation surprises teachers with grants

Latest News

Grimes County law enforcement teach Iola elementary students about what police officers do...
Iola elementary students named Grimes County junior deputies
Bryan businesses are impacted by Lights On event
Bryan businesses feeling impact of Lights On! event
Man receives liver transplant
Friday Evening Weather Update - November 17