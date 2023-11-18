Aggies excited to see Henderson pick up where he left off against Abilene Christian

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M football team will take the field Saturday morning for the first time without Jimbo Fisher leading the way as the Maroon and White host Abilene Christian. Kickoff is set for 11a.m. in the Aggies final home game of the 2023 season. The game will be streamed on the SEC Network+.

Before Sunday morning’s news that Fisher was being fired, the talk around Aggieland was about the debut performance of third string quarterback Jalen Henderson. The transfer from Fresno State looked like a seasoned veteran in the 51-10 win over Mississippi State.

Henderson was responsible for a pair of rushing touchdowns and two passing scores while guiding the Aggies to their highest point total in an SEC game since scoring 49 against these same Bulldogs in 2019.

While the 12th Man was surprised by number 16′s domination, offensive lineman Layden Robinson said the team was not.

“We knew what he could do, especially with how he was preparing and practice in the place that we had for him. I knew that he was going to do well.” said the four year letter winner.

Henderson will get the start again on Saturday.

