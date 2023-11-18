A&M Consolidated stays alive after knocking off Fulshear
Published: Nov. 17, 2023
ROSENBERG, Texas (KBTX) - A&M Consolidated got revenge of last year’s area round loss to Fulshear by knocking off the undefeated Chargers 31-19 at Traylor Stadium in Rosenberg Friday night.
Consol found the endzone first and never gave up the lead. Fulshear tied the game at 7-7 in the second but the Tigers outscored the Chargers 24 to 12 the rest of the way.
