A&M Consolidated stays alive after knocking off Fulshear

A&M Consolidated knocked off Fulshear 31-19 at Traylor Stadium.
A&M Consolidated knocked off Fulshear 31-19 at Traylor Stadium.(KBTX)
By Nicole Griffith
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 9:51 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
ROSENBERG, Texas (KBTX) - A&M Consolidated got revenge of last year’s area round loss to Fulshear by knocking off the undefeated Chargers 31-19 at Traylor Stadium in Rosenberg Friday night.

Consol found the endzone first and never gave up the lead. Fulshear tied the game at 7-7 in the second but the Tigers outscored the Chargers 24 to 12 the rest of the way.

