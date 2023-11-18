A&M Consolidated stays alive after knocking off Fulshear

ROSENBERG, Texas (KBTX) - A&M Consolidated got revenge of last year’s area round loss to Fulshear by knocking off the undefeated Chargers 31-19 at Traylor Stadium in Rosenberg Friday night.

Consol found the endzone first and never gave up the lead. Fulshear tied the game at 7-7 in the second but the Tigers outscored the Chargers 24 to 12 the rest of the way.

🏆 A&M Consolidated, Area Champs 🏆



Tigers get revenge of last year's game knocking off Fulshear 31-19. #txhsfb @AMCHSTigerClub pic.twitter.com/YQA6ksB7K5 — Nicole Griffith (@nicolegriff_) November 18, 2023

