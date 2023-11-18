Bryan businesses feeling impact of Lights On! event

By Julia Lewis
Published: Nov. 17, 2023
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Holiday events such as Lights On! not only spread cheer but also help local businesses.

Businesses in Downtown Bryan rely on the support of the community for the holiday season.

“We’ll see an influx of sales, which is very beneficial to us,” said Jolan Somogyi, Service Manager of 3rd on Main Kitchen. “It kind of carries us through the holidays.”

Lina Adams, the PR and Communications Coordinator for Destination Bryan, says holiday events attract more people than usual.

“It brings so many people into downtown who maybe otherwise wouldn’t be spending time downtown, maybe they’ve never been to downtown,” she said.

“We get a lot of people touring by here and they look at the shop, and they look at the cigar shop, and they look at all of us and then they come in,” said Gilbert Acosta, owner of City Barber Shop. “They’ll peep in the window and then they’ll turn around and walk off and then they’ll come back with their kids.”

Adams says that Destination Bryan is excited to spur on holiday cheer.

“We definitely enjoy getting to be a huge part in being able to bring in so many people to these businesses that then get to turn around and have a positive impact on the community,” she said.

Bryan businesses say they are grateful for community events that take place in downtown Bryan.

