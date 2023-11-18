Cross Country Wraps 2023 Season at NCAA Championships

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Texas A&M women’s cross country team placed 30th, while men’s runner Eric Casarez finished 130th at the 2023 NCAA Championship Saturday morning at the Panorama Farms.

“I am incredibly proud of what our women’s squad did this year, " distance coach Wendel McRaven said. “It is a historic team. It’s the first time in 23 years and second time for the program. To say we are the 30th best team in the country is a testament to the hard work we put in all year.”

Leading the Maroon & White throughout the 6k race was Maddie Livingston, who finished 129th and clocked in at 20:52.4. Madison Brown was the second Aggie finisher, clocking a time of 21:09.0 for 164th. Emma Little (207th, 21:39.8) finished just ahead of Kennady Fontenot who placed 209th in 21:40.8. Rounding out the scoring for the Aggies was Shewaye Johnson who secured 231st with a time of 22:07.5. The women’s squad compiled a total 775 points and came in 30th.

“Eric put himself in a good position at the start of the race,” McRaven added. “I am very proud of him and what he did to get himself in this race. He is an outstanding young man and a great representative of Texas A&M.”

Competing in the second Individual NCAA Championship of his career, Casarez finished 130th with a time of 30:48.9, 65 places higher than his first trip to nationals in 2019. The men’s team championship was won by Oklahoma State who compiled 49 points, while the individual title was won by Harvard’s Graham Blanks in 28:37.7.

FULL WOMEN’S RESULTS

Winning the women’s event was NC State with 123 points, it was followed by NAU (124), Oklahoma State (156), Notre Dame (237), Florida (268), Tennessee (294), Alabama (313), Washington (323), Arkansas (329), Oregon (335), Lipscomb (353), Stanford (357), Utah (375), BYU (399), Virginia (400), Michigan State (410), CBU (414), Georgetown (419), Colorado (446), Iowa State (458), Ole Miss (459), Wisconsin (487), Utah Valley (501), Furman (503), Harvard (504), Boston College (567), Syracuse (591), Providence (619), Colorado St (720), Texas A&M (775) and finally Penn State (787).

SEASON RECORDS

Women’s

John McKenzie Invitational – 1st place – 5-0

Texas A&M Invitational – 1st place – 13-0

Battle in Beantown – 3rd place – 13-2

Arturo Barrios Invitational – 7th place – 35-6

SEC Championships – 6th place – 8-5

NCAA Regionals – 2nd place – 28-1

NCAA Championships – 30th place – 1-29

Overall record – 103-43

Men’s

John McKenzie Invitational – 1st place – 5-0

Texas A&M Invitational – 1st place – 12-0

Battle in Beantown – 5th place – 9-4

Arturo Barrios Invitational – 4th place – 35-3

SEC Championships – 4th place – 8-3

NCAA Regionals – 6th place – 23-5

Overall record – 92-15

