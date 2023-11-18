Iola elementary students named Grimes County junior deputies

GRIMES COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - Dozens of Iola elementary students are learning about what police officers do to serve the community and help victims of crime.

Grimes County Sheriff Don Sowell, District Attorney Andria Bender and Chief Investigator John Wren from the District Attorney’s Office were at Iola Elementary School this week reading to Kindergarten and Pre-K students.

Each student was pinned with a junior deputy badge following the presentation.

Sheriff Don Sowell says they’ve been reading to Grimes County elementary kids since 1998, and he always reads the book, “Officer Buckle and Gloria”.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.