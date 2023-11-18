Lions advance past the Pirates in the area round

By Morgan Weaver
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 10:12 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILLIS, Texas (KBTX) - Franklin advances to the Regionals with a 50-16 win over Shepherd.

The Lions scored from the first play of scrimmage and never looked back, taking a 29-0 lead heading into half and ending up with the 24-point victory.

Franklin rushed for 358 yards and was complimented by another strong performance from its defense.

Franklin will face Little River Academy in the 3A-I Region III regional semifinals on November 24th in Tomball. The Lions beat Little River Academy 49-28 to close the regular season.

