No. 1 Florida State ends Aggies’ season

(KBTX)
By Thomas Dick / Texas A&M Athletic Communications
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 8:54 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Florida -- The Texas A&M women’s soccer team had its 2023 season ended in the NCAA Division I Championship second round with Friday’s hard fought 1-0 loss to No. 1 Florida State at Seminole Soccer Complex.

Florida State scored the lone goal in the 55th minute when Jordynn Dudley bodied off a defender to win a long ball bouncing toward the six-yard box and snuck it past the keeper.

Texas A&M had golden opportunities to score in both halves. Mia Pante got on the end of a perfect Taylor Jernigan cross into the box in the 23rd minute, but her shot hit the bottom of the woodwork. In the 71st minute, Sammy Smith sent a header goalward from eight yards out, but Florida State keeper Christina Roque was able to parry it away with her paw.

The Aggies owned the advantages in shots (4-3) and shots-on-goal (2-1) in the first half, but FSU had a 5-1 edge in corner kicks. The Seminoles turned the tide in the second half with a 9-5 edge in shots and owned a 12-9 advantage for the match. The Maroon & White put more shots on frame in the match with a 5-4 edge.

The high-powered Seminoles were held to less than two goals for just the second time on the season as they improved to 18-0-1.

Texas A&M played in their 28th NCAA Tournament in the last year 29 years. The Aggies played in the second round for the 24th time in the last 26 seasons. Only North Carolina has played in the second round more times over the span.

The Maroon & White wrapped up the 30th winning season in the 31 years of the program.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The shots were reported by multiple residents around 9:30 p.m. in the 2200 of Staunton near...
Bryan police investigating shots fired in neighborhood
Both College Station men are under investigation by the FBI, according to court documents...
2 Brazos County men in federal court on unrelated child pornography charges
The area where law enforcement activity is reported is the 300 block of George Bush Drive E and...
Bryan police executing search warrant in College Station neighborhood
‘I’m just excited, ecstatic, shocked,’ College Station ISD Education Foundation surprises...
‘I’m just excited, ecstatic, shocked’: College Station ISD Education Foundation surprises teachers with grants
Brazos Valley Council of Governments.
Brazos Valley Council of Governments reiterates opposition to Texas Central high-speed rail

Latest News

A&M Consolidated knocked off Fulshear 31-19 at Traylor Stadium.
A&M Consolidated stays alive after knocking off Fulshear
Cougars roll over Magnolia 45-21 in the Area Round
Iola volleyball 2023 2A state championship
Iola volleyball puts exclamation point on season with state championship over Crawford
2023 Brazos Valley high school volleyball playoff pairings and results