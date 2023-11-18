No. 1 Florida State ends Aggies’ season

TALLAHASSEE, Florida -- The Texas A&M women’s soccer team had its 2023 season ended in the NCAA Division I Championship second round with Friday’s hard fought 1-0 loss to No. 1 Florida State at Seminole Soccer Complex.

Florida State scored the lone goal in the 55th minute when Jordynn Dudley bodied off a defender to win a long ball bouncing toward the six-yard box and snuck it past the keeper.

Texas A&M had golden opportunities to score in both halves. Mia Pante got on the end of a perfect Taylor Jernigan cross into the box in the 23rd minute, but her shot hit the bottom of the woodwork. In the 71st minute, Sammy Smith sent a header goalward from eight yards out, but Florida State keeper Christina Roque was able to parry it away with her paw.

The Aggies owned the advantages in shots (4-3) and shots-on-goal (2-1) in the first half, but FSU had a 5-1 edge in corner kicks. The Seminoles turned the tide in the second half with a 9-5 edge in shots and owned a 12-9 advantage for the match. The Maroon & White put more shots on frame in the match with a 5-4 edge.

The high-powered Seminoles were held to less than two goals for just the second time on the season as they improved to 18-0-1.

Texas A&M played in their 28th NCAA Tournament in the last year 29 years. The Aggies played in the second round for the 24th time in the last 26 seasons. Only North Carolina has played in the second round more times over the span.

The Maroon & White wrapped up the 30th winning season in the 31 years of the program.

