LIVE: SpaceX’s giant new rocket launches on second test flight from Texas

The long-awaited second test flight of SpaceX's Starship system, the most powerful launch vehicle ever built is now scheduled to launch at 8 a.m. ET. (SpaceX)
By The Associated Press and MARCIA DUNN AP Aerospace Writer
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 5:53 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
(AP) - SpaceX’s giant new rocket blasted off from South Texas on a test flight Saturday, seven months after the first try ended in an explosion.

The 397-foot (121-meter) Starship rocket thundered into the sky and arced out over the Gulf of Mexico. The goal was to separate the spaceship from its booster and send it into space.

SpaceX aimed for an altitude of 150 miles (240 kilometers), just high enough to send the bullet-shaped spacecraft around the globe before ditching into the Pacific near Hawaii about 1 1/2 hours after liftoff, short of a full orbit.

Starship is the biggest and most powerful rocket ever built. Its first flight in April lasted four minutes, with the wreckage crashing into the gulf. Since then, Elon Musk’s company has made dozens of improvements to the booster and its 33 engines as well as the launch pad.

