Texas Alert Network requests your help in finding missing person
COLLEGE STATION Texas (KBTX) - The College Station Police Department is searching for 40-year-old Kristina Alexander. Authorities say her disappearance poses a credible threat to her health and safety.
Alexander was last seen Thursday night around 6:00 PM at 2504 Texas Ave South in College Station in a white, 2012, Chevrolet Equinox bearing the Texas license plate NTC2963.
Alexander is described as a white female, 5′04″, 106 Lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a blue wig with a bandana, a black and gold long coat, blue jeans and black flip-flops.
If you have any information regarding this endangered missing person, contact the College Station Police Department at 979-764-3600.
