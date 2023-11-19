Aggies Fall to No. 8 Tennessee, 3-0

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M volleyball team fell to No. 8 Tennessee Sunday afternoon in Reed Arena, 3-0 (25-22, 25-11, 25-18).

The squads were tied on five separate occasions before Tennessee (23-3, 14-2 SEC) created a three-point advantage at the media timeout, 15-12. The Lady Vols continued their streak, as head coach Jamie Morrison called a pair of timeouts to regroup his squad (22-15). The Aggies (15-11, 7-9 SEC) responded with a 5-1 run; however, Tennessee closed out the opener, 25-22.

Continuing their momentum into the second set, the Lady Vols opened up fast as coach Morrison called a timeout (12-5). Tennessee held its rhythm and double its lead (25-11).

The Lady Vols came out aggressive in the third with an early advantage (16-12), but A&M countered with a three-point streak forcing a timeout from Tennessee, 16-15. The Lady Vols regained control and won the set (25-18) and match, 3-0.

UP NEXT

The Aggies host Ole Miss for their final home regular season game of the season Wednesday evening with first serve set for 6:30 p.m.

COACH’S QUOTES

Head coach Jamie Morrison on today’s match …

“Tennessee is a really good volleyball team. I thought we played good for stretches, but Tennessee really dialed it in on defense which made it hard for us to put kills down.”

Morrison on the impact of the senior class …

“When you take over a program you need people to buy in to the culture and these girls have done just that. These two mean so much to this team and to the coaching staff. I’m hopeful that we will get one of them back [Lauren Hogan] next year but we are going to miss Caroline [Meuth] a lot. She’s [Meuth] turned into an all-around volleyball player and I am excited to continue to prepare her for the next level.”

STAT STANDOUTS

Logan Lednicky – 7 kills – 3 blocks

Bianna Muoneke – 7 kills – 2 blocks

