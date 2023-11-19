Aggies overpower Wildcats in home finale

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - In their first game without former head coach Jimbo Fisher, it wasn’t the prettiest but Texas A&M football overpowered Abilene Christian 38-10.

“It’s been a trying week for those guys which is not an excuse,” said head coach Elijah Robinson. “I thought we started moving the ball better in the second half. Defense kept forcing punts, so we just started off slow, and I’ve got to get that fixed at practice.”

Jaylen Henderson threw for 260 yards and two touchdowns, running back Rueben Owens had 106 yards and a score and Moose Muhammad had more opportunities than he has all season against the Wildcats. Muhammad hauled in four passes for a season-high 104 yards and a touchdown.

“Moose is an excellent player,” said Aggie defensive lineman McKinnley Jackson. “I have been seeing him since high school so I am not surprised what Moose do. his future is bright.”

Defensively, A&M kept ACU out of the end zone and surrendered only 242 total yards.

“We always tell those guys, we do not want anybody to get into the end zone,” said Robinson. “No matter where they move the ball to, they don’t get in our end zone. Those guys stepped up today.”

The Aggies had new motivation this week with changes starting in practice with music being played, maroon on maroon jerseys and even sleeves.

Robinson also revived the 12th man kick off unit.

“That was special,” exclaimed defensive back and 12th Man, Sam Mathews. “Being a walk-on, obviously, me and the other walk-ons have a lifelong bond that not a lot of people will share. They put in the same work and don’t get the same recognition. So I was blessed to be out there.”

Up next the Aggies head to death valley to take on LSU for their last regular season game.

