Aggies overpower Wildcats in home finale

Abilene Christian vs Texas A&M Aggies football
Abilene Christian vs Texas A&M Aggies football(KBTX)
By Morgan Weaver
Published: Nov. 19, 2023 at 4:22 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - In their first game without former head coach Jimbo Fisher, it wasn’t the prettiest but Texas A&M football overpowered Abilene Christian 38-10.

“It’s been a trying week for those guys which is not an excuse,” said head coach Elijah Robinson. “I thought we started moving the ball better in the second half. Defense kept forcing punts, so we just started off slow, and I’ve got to get that fixed at practice.”

Jaylen Henderson threw for 260 yards and two touchdowns, running back Rueben Owens had 106 yards and a score and Moose Muhammad had more opportunities than he has all season against the Wildcats. Muhammad hauled in four passes for a season-high 104 yards and a touchdown.

“Moose is an excellent player,” said Aggie defensive lineman McKinnley Jackson. “I have been seeing him since high school so I am not surprised what Moose do. his future is bright.”

Defensively, A&M kept ACU out of the end zone and surrendered only 242 total yards.

“We always tell those guys, we do not want anybody to get into the end zone,” said Robinson. “No matter where they move the ball to, they don’t get in our end zone. Those guys stepped up today.”

The Aggies had new motivation this week with changes starting in practice with music being played, maroon on maroon jerseys and even sleeves.

Robinson also revived the 12th man kick off unit.

“That was special,” exclaimed defensive back and 12th Man, Sam Mathews. “Being a walk-on, obviously, me and the other walk-ons have a lifelong bond that not a lot of people will share. They put in the same work and don’t get the same recognition. So I was blessed to be out there.”

Up next the Aggies head to death valley to take on LSU for their last regular season game.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Image courtesy MGNOnline.
Texas Alert Network requests your help in finding missing person
tx state capitol
Texas House votes to remove school vouchers from massive education bill
2023 Aggie Gameday
Aggie Gameday: Texas A&M vs. Abilene Christian
The Storm Prediction Center has outlined the Brazos Valley in a potential for one or two...
Brief window for strong, possible severe storms Monday ahead of stout cold front
‘Grease thieves’ attempt to steal used cooking oil from local restaurant
‘Grease thieves’ attempt to steal used cooking oil from local restaurant

Latest News

Texas A&M student athletes Wade Taylor IV, Solomon Washington, Reuben Owens, Ainias Smith,...
CVS hosts student athletes for “Meet the Aggies”
Women’s Basketball Returns Home to Host HCU on Monday Night
Texas A&M vs ACU 10 pm coverage
Texas A&M vs ACU 10 pm coverage
Texas A&M Volleyball
Aggie Volleyball Match Preview: vs. No. 8 Tennessee