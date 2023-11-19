CVS hosts student athletes for “Meet the Aggies”

Texas A&M student athletes Wade Taylor IV, Solomon Washington, Reuben Owens, Ainias Smith,...
Texas A&M student athletes Wade Taylor IV, Solomon Washington, Reuben Owens, Ainias Smith, Donovan Green, and Jaylen Henderson(Tyler Shaw)
By Tyler Shaw
Published: Nov. 19, 2023 at 4:40 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The CVS Pharmacy on University Ave. across from Texas A&M’s campus was busy Sunday morning as hundreds of fans filed in for “Meet the Aggies.”

This event had star receiver Ainias Smith, quarterback Jaylen Henderson, tight end Donovan Green, freshman running back Reuben Owens, and A&M men’s basketball players Wade Taylor IV and Solomon Washington.

They met with fans for about an hour and a half signing autographs and taking pictures. The athletes were grateful to have a chance to give back after seeing all the support from the 12th Man.

”It was just a fun experience,” Smith exclaimed. “I got to meet some great people, some great little kids that came in. That was a great experience overall. I’m just blessed to be able to help the community in any way I can, and I’m just thankful for them to be able to show so much love,” Smith added.

“They show us support in all the game, so it’s only right that we come back and show our support to them, make a lot of their days, take pictures with them, and just mingle within the community,” Henderson said. “It means a lot to me personally,” Henderson added.

The event hosted by CVS was also taking place at other places around the country like the University of Texas and Florida State.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Image courtesy MGNOnline.
Texas Alert Network requests your help in finding missing person
tx state capitol
Texas House votes to remove school vouchers from massive education bill
2023 Aggie Gameday
Aggie Gameday: Texas A&M vs. Abilene Christian
The Storm Prediction Center has outlined the Brazos Valley in a potential for one or two...
Brief window for strong, possible severe storms Monday ahead of stout cold front
‘Grease thieves’ attempt to steal used cooking oil from local restaurant
‘Grease thieves’ attempt to steal used cooking oil from local restaurant

Latest News

Aggies Fall to No. 8 Tennessee, 3-0
Abilene Christian vs Texas A&M Aggies football
Aggies overpower Wildcats in home finale
Women’s Basketball Returns Home to Host HCU on Monday Night
Texas A&M vs ACU 10 pm coverage
Texas A&M vs ACU 10 pm coverage