CVS hosts student athletes for “Meet the Aggies”

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The CVS Pharmacy on University Ave. across from Texas A&M’s campus was busy Sunday morning as hundreds of fans filed in for “Meet the Aggies.”

This event had star receiver Ainias Smith, quarterback Jaylen Henderson, tight end Donovan Green, freshman running back Reuben Owens, and A&M men’s basketball players Wade Taylor IV and Solomon Washington.

Huge turnout at CVS where @AggieFootball players Ainias Smith, Reuben Owens, Jaylen Henderson, Donovan Green plus @aggiembk Wade Taylor and Solomon Washington are signing autographs pic.twitter.com/b5HMlT3koW — Tyler Shaw (@TylerShawSports) November 19, 2023

They met with fans for about an hour and a half signing autographs and taking pictures. The athletes were grateful to have a chance to give back after seeing all the support from the 12th Man.

”It was just a fun experience,” Smith exclaimed. “I got to meet some great people, some great little kids that came in. That was a great experience overall. I’m just blessed to be able to help the community in any way I can, and I’m just thankful for them to be able to show so much love,” Smith added.

“They show us support in all the game, so it’s only right that we come back and show our support to them, make a lot of their days, take pictures with them, and just mingle within the community,” Henderson said. “It means a lot to me personally,” Henderson added.

The event hosted by CVS was also taking place at other places around the country like the University of Texas and Florida State.

