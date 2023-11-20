Aggies seeking similar success against LSU as last year

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M football wraps up the regular season on the road at No. 15 LSU. Kickoff is at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday in Baton Rouge and will be televised on ESPN.

The Maroon and White are 10.5-point underdogs against the Tigers and have not won a game in Baton Rouge since joining the SEC. But the Aggies have won three of their last five matchups including a 38-23 upset over then-No. 6 LSU in last year’s season finale.

Interim head coach Elijah Robinson said they need to play complimentary football to have similar success. A&M had a disappointing season last year, but they were able to put together a complete game against LSU.

”I thought those guys responded to a great challenge they had,” Robinson said. “It was a great challenge ahead of them. The team we were playing, LSU, was getting ready to play a conference championship. Our guys for them, okay this is our last game, let’s go play the best we can, and it all came together. I thought all three phases last year came together and played well,” Robinson added.

Saturday’s game will be the first time the Aggies have had an 11:00 kickoff in Baton Rouge.

