Brazos Valley Toys for Tots accepting new, unwrapped gifts

Guests who attend Aggieland Farmers Market can bring a toy to donate to Brazos Valley Toys for Tots
KBTX News 3 at Noon(Recurring)
By Crystal Galny
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 2:47 PM CST
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Toys for Tots wants to make sure every child in our area has a toy to unwrap on Christmas morning.

Brazos Valley Toys for Tots will be accepting toys at Aggieland Farmers Market at the Post Oak Mall parking lot on Saturday, Nov. 25 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

They will also have a drop off location at First Friday in Downtown Bryan on Dec. 1, and both the College Station Christmas Parade on Saturday, Dec. 2 and the Downtown Bryan Lighted Parade on Thursday, Dec. 7.

Their mission is to collect new, unwrapped toys and distribute those toys as Christmas gifts to less fortunate children in the communities of Brazos, Robertson, Madison, Milam, Burleson, Grimes, Waller, Washington, and Austin. They are accepting gifts for newborns to children up to 18.

For the younger kids, organizers say Ninja Turtles, Transformers, WWE, Barbie and Legos are popular, while headphones, earbuds, handheld games, wireless speakers, hair dryers, and make-up kits are popular among older kids.

Click here for more information or to request a toy.

