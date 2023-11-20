Bryan boys’ basketball beats Oak Ridge in Keith Jackson’s home opener

Bryan boys' basketball team huddle
Bryan boys' basketball team huddle(Tyler Shaw)
By Tyler Shaw
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 4:21 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan boys’ basketball team beat Oak Ridge 54-51 Monday afternoon at Viking Gym. It was the first home game under new head coach Keith Jackson.

The Vikings were led by Jacob Walker with 12 points. Will Jefferson added 9 points, while Ke’Auntrae Merchant and Tyree Love each chipped in 8 points.

Jaylon Williams for the War Eagles had a game-high 20 points.

Bryan held a 25-21 lead at halftime. Their lead got up to 38-30 in the third quarter, but Oak Ridge kept answering to keep it a close game.

The Vikings move to 2-1 on the season and will stay at home tomorrow to take on Waller at 12:00 p.m. Oak Ridge falls to 1-3.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Storm Prediction Center has outlined the Brazos Valley in a potential for one or two...
Brief window for strong, possible severe storms Monday ahead of stout cold front
Image courtesy MGNOnline.
CLEAR Alert issued for College Station woman
Mailboxes outside a College Station apartment complex.
Mail delivery shake-up causes concerns for College Station residents and property managers
A couple says a bank won't take a jug that is filled with tens of thousands of pennies.
Couple says bank won’t take jug of 30,000 pennies they have been saving for over 10 years
2023 Aggie Gameday
Aggie Gameday: Texas A&M vs. Abilene Christian

Latest News

Texas A&M Tennis
Krajicek Finishes 2023 as No. 1 Doubles Player in the World
Coleman Named SEC Player of the Week
Rudder wins season opener over Waller
Rudder hangs on for season-opening win over Waller
KBTX High School Football Playoffs
2023 Brazos Valley high school football playoff pairings and results