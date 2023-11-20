Bryan boys’ basketball beats Oak Ridge in Keith Jackson’s home opener

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan boys’ basketball team beat Oak Ridge 54-51 Monday afternoon at Viking Gym. It was the first home game under new head coach Keith Jackson.

The Vikings were led by Jacob Walker with 12 points. Will Jefferson added 9 points, while Ke’Auntrae Merchant and Tyree Love each chipped in 8 points.

Jaylon Williams for the War Eagles had a game-high 20 points.

Bryan held a 25-21 lead at halftime. Their lead got up to 38-30 in the third quarter, but Oak Ridge kept answering to keep it a close game.

The Vikings move to 2-1 on the season and will stay at home tomorrow to take on Waller at 12:00 p.m. Oak Ridge falls to 1-3.

