Bryan man sentenced to prison for driving while intoxicated

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A Bryan man will spend 35 years in prison for drunk driving.

Antonio Oldham pled guilty to driving while intoxicated and evading last Friday.

The charge for driving while intoxicated is a felony charge as he has been charged with DWI three or more times.

He led Brazos County Sheriff’s deputies on a chase back in 2020. He was seen driving over 100 miles per hour on Highway 6.

He also drove dangerously in the parking lots of Post Oak Mall and The Grand Apartments, according to a release from the District Attorney’s Office. He also jumped a curb and drove between two of the apartment buildings.

Oldham eventually crashed the car and ran away on foot. Officers then took him into custody after a foot chase.

When deputies searched his car, they found several open containers of alcoholic beverages.

“The defendant chose to put many innocent lives in danger by his reckless and dangerous driving on Brazos County roads. His decision to drive drunk and flee from law enforcement could have cost someone their life,” Assistant District Attorney Ryan Golden said. “This sentence reflects the serious consequences warranted by this kind of behavior.”

Oldham’s criminal history includes multiple convictions for driving while intoxicated, burglary of a habitation and theft.

