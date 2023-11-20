Coleman Named SEC Player of the Week

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Texas A&M’s Henry Coleman III was named SEC Men’s Basketball Player of the Week on Monday after a pair of strong efforts in wins over SMU and Oral Roberts last week.

Coleman, a 6-foot-8, 245-pound senior forward from Richmond, Virginia., averaged 16 points and 12.5 rebounds while posting double-doubles in both victories. Coleman scored 13 points with 15 rebounds on the road against SMU, and then poured in 19 points and 10 boards against the Golden Eagles at Reed Arena.

He converted 84.6 percent (11-of-13) of his field goals attempts during the week, including a perfect 7-of-7 effort against Oral Roberts. He was equally efficient from the free throw stripe, making 10-of-11 (.909) of his charity tosses.

Coleman is the lone SEC player averaging a double-double with 13.3 points and 11.0 rebounds per game. He owns a streak of three straight games with a double-doubles and his three total double-doubles are tied for the national lead. The last Aggie with three consecutive double-doubles was Tyler Davis, who did it vs. Ole Miss, Missouri and LSU in mid-January of 2018. His 11.0 rebounds per game rank in a tie for No. 18 nationally.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.