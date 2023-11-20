Community invited to attend annual Bonfire

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Volunteers have been working around the clock in preparation for the 2023 bonfire.

Junior Red Pot Mason Taylor says the build went smoothly and is on schedule to complete the burn for the year.

“We haven’t had any issues with anyone getting stuck, and we get everyone in and out and haven’t had to cancel a single stack shift yet,” Taylor said.

Volunteers like Raegan Tanner say they have made many memories and lifelong friends at the bonfire build.

Taylor’s father also participated in building the bonfire from 1991-1995.

“We love sharing what we do with our community, especially at burn night,” Tanner said.

Bonfire will take place on Tuesday Nov. 21 at Old Hearne Rd., Bryan.

You can see a schedule of events here.

