Construction underway on Macey Road

Macey Road construction
Macey Road construction(Brazos County)
By Katherine Griffith
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 2:42 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - Road and bridge crews are working to reconstruct a portion of Macey Road in Precinct Two of Brazos County.

The work spans from Tabor Road to the Little Cedar Creek Bridge.

While construction is underway, there will be lane closures. The oversized equipment may use the entire right-of-way. Personnel will be on-site to direct traffic.

The project will include:

  • demolition, mixing, and reuse of existing chip seal and HMAC pavement, base and subgrade
  • demolition, mixing and reinstallation of existing driveways and driveway culverts including installation of safety end treatments
  • grading of proposed roadway and roadside ditches
  • installation of new crossing culverts
  • installation of approximately 13,685 linear feet of asphalt pavement section
  • guardrail and Bridge Rail salvage and replacement
  • striping and signage
  • traffic control, erosion control.

If all goes to plan and the weather cooperates, the project will be complete in Summer 2024.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Storm Prediction Center has outlined the Brazos Valley in a potential for one or two...
Brief window for strong, possible severe storms Monday ahead of stout cold front
Image courtesy MGNOnline.
CLEAR Alert issued for College Station woman
Mailboxes outside a College Station apartment complex.
Mail delivery shake-up causes concerns for College Station residents and property managers
A couple says a bank won't take a jug that is filled with tens of thousands of pennies.
Couple says bank won’t take jug of 30,000 pennies they have been saving for over 10 years
2023 Aggie Gameday
Aggie Gameday: Texas A&M vs. Abilene Christian

Latest News

The Archivist of the United States visited College Station’s George H. W. Bush Presidential...
United States Archivist visits College Station’s George H.W. Presidential Library
Toys for Tots is accepting gifts for newborns to children up to 18
Brazos Valley Toys for Tots accepting new, unwrapped gifts
Crash shuts down HW 60 in Burleson County Sunday night
18-Wheeler crash shuts down Highway 60 in Burleson County for several hours
Police lights
One injured in Crockett shooting