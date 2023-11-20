Construction underway on Macey Road

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - Road and bridge crews are working to reconstruct a portion of Macey Road in Precinct Two of Brazos County.

The work spans from Tabor Road to the Little Cedar Creek Bridge.

While construction is underway, there will be lane closures. The oversized equipment may use the entire right-of-way. Personnel will be on-site to direct traffic.

The project will include:

demolition, mixing, and reuse of existing chip seal and HMAC pavement, base and subgrade

demolition, mixing and reinstallation of existing driveways and driveway culverts including installation of safety end treatments

grading of proposed roadway and roadside ditches

installation of new crossing culverts

installation of approximately 13,685 linear feet of asphalt pavement section

guardrail and Bridge Rail salvage and replacement

striping and signage

traffic control, erosion control.

If all goes to plan and the weather cooperates, the project will be complete in Summer 2024.

