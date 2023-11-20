Deadline is approaching for Sleep in Heavenly Peace’s Bedding and Pillow Drive

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -Sleep in Heavenly Peace is an organization that helps children in need get a better night’s sleep by providing them with comfy beds and bedding.

For the holiday season, to ensure children get a restful sleep for Santa, the group is holding a Bedding and Pillow Drive.

They’re searching for new, unopened twin-sized bed sheets, and new unopened, standard-sized pillows.

These items are due by Nov. 30, so they can be shipped out to the children in time.

Kids ages 3-17 are eligible to receive a bed. Parents should apply online.

“It’s just so important that they can get a good night of sleep for school and for their health too,” said SHP’s social media manager Kristen Cain.

Here is SHP’s Amazon wish list of items they’re hoping to get.

