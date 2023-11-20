First responders treated to free, taco truck lunch

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - First Financial Bank and Extra Mile Real Estate invited local first responders to a taco truck lunch in their honor.

The event offered free tacos from Raging Bull Taco Truck Monday afternoon. Invitation fliers were handed out to local workplaces in order to give thanks and appreciation to the community’s first responder workforce.

“We just appreciate what they do and want them to enjoy a little leisure, even if they are on duty,” said Trent Pride, Vice President of Mortgage Lending at First Financial Bank.

Terri Seiter, Agent at Extra Mile Real Estate said she was inspired after taking the Brazos County Citizen’s Sheriff’s Academy class. Seiter said she gained a deeper understanding and appreciation for the work first responders do.

“[I] was so impressed with everybody’s jobs and what they do,” said Terri Seiter. “I spoke with my husband who works at First Financial Bank, and we decided we wanted to give back to the community and say thank you.”

The taco truck, Raging Bull Street Tacos, was chosen as the best option to show appreciation because it allows the workers to grab a free lunch easily and quickly without interrupting their workday.

“We actually thought we would get the highest response by the guys that can drive through, grab a couple tacos, and drive right back out to work,” said Dell Seiter, Senior Vice President of Mortgage Lending at First Financial Bank. “Not really take away from their time but have some time and opportunity to get some appreciation.”

After receiving an invitation flier from the organizations, a few of the officers stopped by for a free lunch and conversation with the businesses hosting.

First responders are thankful for the support they receive from these organizations and the community in general, said Stuart Marrs, the Public Information Officer for College Station Fire Department.

