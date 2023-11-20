How to decorate the cutest cupcakes to look like Thanksgiving side dishes

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -For some, Thanksgiving is all about the savory foods, but don’t forget about desserts!

Owner of Peace Love and Cake in College Station, Steffany Bowling, showed us how to make cupcakes inspired by your favorite side dishes.

The best part is it’s easier than it looks.

To decorate your vanilla cupcake to look like mashed potatoes, all you need is white icing, an icing spatula, caramel sauce and yellow fondant for the square of butter on top.

“You could use a little Starburst, for kids if you want, like a little yellow Starburst if you don’t have fondant on hand,” suggested Bowling.

Ice your cupcake with white icing, spread it around (it’s okay to be messy with this one) and start to carve out a little cavity in the middle of the frosting for your “gravy” aka caramel sauce.

Pour caramel sauce in the center and top with your yellow fondant square or yellow Starburst. It’s that simple!

Bowling also walked us through creating a turkey leg cupcake.

For this one you’ll need brown icing, a piping bag, a piece of shop towel, or thicker paper towel, and white fondant to carve out a bone on top.

Start piping in the middle of the cupcake and work your way around.

Next, add another layer and keep building it up until you have enough to start shaping your turkey leg.

Take a shop towel and start gently rolling your cupcake onto it, until your icing looks smooth and is shaped to your liking.

Next, mold your white fondant into a bone to add on top, and stick it into the top of your pile of frosting.

“I know some of them are more intricate, but some are so easy to do,” added Bowling.

Bowling also made cupcakes with corn, sweet potato casserole, pumpkin pie, cherry pie and stuffing decorations on top.

Final step is to dig in! Happy Thanksgiving!

