Journey to Land of the Sweets with Ballet Brazos

KBTX Brazos Valley This Morning
By Caleb Britt
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 12:06 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A holiday staple will soon return. Ballet Brazos is presenting its 12th performance of “The Nutcracker” Dec. 1 and Dec. 2 at Texas A&M’s Rudder Auditorium.

The show is known for taking audiences on a magical journey. They meet the character Clara at a Christmas party where she receives a Nutcracker doll.

“She is mesmerized with this doll,” artistic director Suzanne Moreau said.

Later in the evening, Clara falls asleep and enters a dream. The nutcracker turns into a prince and the two journey to the snow forest and the Land of the Sweets.

“They’re just entertained throughout,” Moreau said. “Of course, her dream is over as quickly as it came, so it’s just beautiful.”

“The Nutcracker” is a yearly tradition for many families, and Ballet Brazos’ version gets better every year, according to Moreau.

There are new set pieces, choreography and costumes. Casey Sink, the costume designer, said there are 187 costumes total between all the dancers.

“There’s new costumes every year,” Sink said. “We, kind of, tweak and make them even more vibrant on stage every year so lots of work but super excited to get to see them on stage.”

Another new addition to the show is Bryan Broadcasting’s Mary “Mike” Hatcher as the celebrity Mother Ginger.

KBTX’s chief meteorologist Shel Winkley was the first to take on the role in 2022.

The show will also feature New York City Ballet dancers Ashley Laracey and Andrew Veyette as the Sugar Plum Fairy and the Sugar Plum Fairy’s Cavalier.

Other featured characters include Seth York as the Nutcracker Prince, John Reid as Uncle Drosselmeyer and Dominick Oliver as the Russian Mouse King.

There are three performances. The Dec. 1 show starts at 7 p.m. The Dec. 2 shows are at 2 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

For more information on the show and tickets, click here.

