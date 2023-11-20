Krajicek Finishes 2023 as No. 1 Doubles Player in the World

Texas A&M Tennis
Texas A&M Tennis(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Athletic Communications
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 4:03 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
LONDON, England – Texas A&M Athletics Hall of Fame inductee Austin Krajicek earned the No. 1 spot on the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) Doubles Rankings in the world on Sunday.

Krajicek and partner Ivan Dodig were ranked No. 1 and No. 2 in the world, respectively. The duo won five tournaments in 2023, including a Grand Slam Title at the French Open at Roland Garros, a year after they lost in the championship match in Paris in 2022.

Krajicek posted a 47-19 record in doubles this year and was ranked No. 1 for 13 weeks, including the last 10 weeks straight. The Tampa, Florida, native amassed 7,130 doubles points this season, 510 more than his partner Dodig and 740 more points than Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden who tied for third. The point disparity between No. 1 and the next spot is most since the final 2019 doubles rankings.

The pair of Krajicek and Dodig won all five titles at or above the ATP 500 levels. The pair also made it to the 2023 U.S. Open Semifinals. Krajicek becomes the first Aggie to finish a year at the top of an ATP ranking.

2023 Aggie Gameday
Aggie Gameday: Texas A&M vs. Abilene Christian

