One injured in Crockett shooting

Police lights
Police lights(Atlanta News First)
By Katherine Griffith
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 2:41 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CROCKETT, Texas (KBTX) - Crockett Police are investigating a shooting that injured one person over the weekend.

The shooting happened Sunday evening around 7:30 p.m. in the 700 block of E. Runnells Avenue.

Crockett police say at least two suspects forced their way into the victim’s home and gunfire was exchanged. During that time, the victim was hit once in the right arm. The victim was taken to the hospital in a personal vehicle and has since been released.

Police say the suspects took off following the shooting in a silver Honda Accord with Texas license plate RSX5687.

Detectives have identified at least one of those suspects and are working to get an arrest warrant for them.

Police say they think the suspects targeted the victim and that this was not a random attack.

The names of those involved have not yet been released. If you have any information, you are asked to contact the police department and ask to speak with Sgt. Kerri Bell. You can also make a tip to crime stoppers at 936-639-TIPS.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Storm Prediction Center has outlined the Brazos Valley in a potential for one or two...
Brief window for strong, possible severe storms Monday ahead of stout cold front
Image courtesy MGNOnline.
CLEAR Alert issued for College Station woman
Mailboxes outside a College Station apartment complex.
Mail delivery shake-up causes concerns for College Station residents and property managers
A couple says a bank won't take a jug that is filled with tens of thousands of pennies.
Couple says bank won’t take jug of 30,000 pennies they have been saving for over 10 years
2023 Aggie Gameday
Aggie Gameday: Texas A&M vs. Abilene Christian

Latest News

The Archivist of the United States visited College Station’s George H. W. Bush Presidential...
United States Archivist visits College Station’s George H.W. Presidential Library
Toys for Tots is accepting gifts for newborns to children up to 18
Brazos Valley Toys for Tots accepting new, unwrapped gifts
Crash shuts down HW 60 in Burleson County Sunday night
18-Wheeler crash shuts down Highway 60 in Burleson County for several hours
Macey Road construction
Construction underway on Macey Road