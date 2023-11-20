Rep. John Raney discusses education spending after vouchers stripped from bill

By Heather Kovar
Published: Nov. 19, 2023 at 9:19 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Rep. John Raney of College Station offered an amendment Friday to strip school vouchers from the chamber’s massive education funding bill. The House voted 84-63 in favor.

However, Governor Greg Abbott has said he will veto any education funding that does not contain vouchers.

Raney said that this bill was sold as a choice. But he says it would be a very expensive choice. He also commented that it is not a conservative choice to create another entitlement, and he says that is what a voucher program would be doing. He says once a program begins, there is no end to it, and he says a voucher system would destroy public schools.

“Put some of that money into public education. Seek better outcomes and demand better outcomes and let’s fund education in a way that it can be successful for all, not just for those who chose private school,” said Raney.

Vouchers would allow families to use public funding for their choice of private schools.

Abbott said earlier this month he was confident in the passing of a school choice program. However, after four special sessions, there still isn’t significant support for his education priority in the Texas House.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Image courtesy MGNOnline.
Texas Alert Network requests your help in finding missing person
The Storm Prediction Center has outlined the Brazos Valley in a potential for one or two...
Brief window for strong, possible severe storms Monday ahead of stout cold front
tx state capitol
Texas House votes to remove school vouchers from massive education bill
2023 Aggie Gameday
Aggie Gameday: Texas A&M vs. Abilene Christian
‘Grease thieves’ attempt to steal used cooking oil from local restaurant
‘Grease thieves’ attempt to steal used cooking oil from local restaurant

Latest News

Mailboxes outside a College Station apartment complex.
Mail delivery shake-up causes concerns for College Station residents and property managers
Sunday Evening Weather Update - November 19
The Storm Prediction Center has outlined the Brazos Valley in a potential for one or two...
Brief window for strong, possible severe storms Monday ahead of stout cold front
Texas A&M vs ACU 10 pm coverage
Texas A&M vs ACU 10 pm coverage