Rep. John Raney discusses education spending after vouchers stripped from bill

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Rep. John Raney of College Station offered an amendment Friday to strip school vouchers from the chamber’s massive education funding bill. The House voted 84-63 in favor.

However, Governor Greg Abbott has said he will veto any education funding that does not contain vouchers.

Raney said that this bill was sold as a choice. But he says it would be a very expensive choice. He also commented that it is not a conservative choice to create another entitlement, and he says that is what a voucher program would be doing. He says once a program begins, there is no end to it, and he says a voucher system would destroy public schools.

“Put some of that money into public education. Seek better outcomes and demand better outcomes and let’s fund education in a way that it can be successful for all, not just for those who chose private school,” said Raney.

Vouchers would allow families to use public funding for their choice of private schools.

Abbott said earlier this month he was confident in the passing of a school choice program. However, after four special sessions, there still isn’t significant support for his education priority in the Texas House.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.