BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Rangers open their 2023-24 season with a 45-41 win at home over Waller (1-1).

The Rangers were lead by Dorian Augusta with 11 points followed by Randon Cooks, Jayden Erskine and Ryan Campbell with 8.

Up next, Rudder hosts Elgin tomorrow at 1 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.