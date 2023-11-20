Thanksgiving Travel Weather Impacts

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Oh the places you’ll go this holiday season!

If your Thanksgiving plans take you outside of the Brazos Valley, there is quite a bit of weather happening around the country that you should be aware of.

Let’s head over to the southeastern reaches of the country, where the Thanksgiving week started off a little stormy. Portions of East Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Arkansas, and Alabama are included in the severe weather outlook put out by the Storm Prediction Center for Monday. From gusting winds, to large hail and tornadoes, all severe hazards are possible with these storms. The bulk of the severe weather looks to push through north/central Louisiana Monday afternoon and evening. All that being said, if you are headed to the east at any point on Monday, stay weather aware, because there is a good chance you will run into a storm along the way. The rest of the week across the Southeast could be a little soggy, but overall, it looks much quieter. The severe weather threat diminishes by Tuesday for all except a small portion of southwestern Alabama. Your actual Thanksgiving holiday looks perfectly seasonable, with clearing skies, and temperatures ranging from the mid 50s to mid 60s.

Tuesday Morning Travel Forecast across the United States (kbtx)

Taking you up the east coast, the week starts off quiet, with temperatures around Charleston and Asheville hanging in the 60s. As you near closer to the northeast, temperatures drop into the 40s, with places like Philadelphia topping out just below 50°. Tuesday and Wednesday bring widespread rain to the region, but other than a few rumbles of thunder and flashes of lightning, the weather isn’t too much of a concern for most. There are some areas closer to upstate New York and Vermont that could see some wintry mix or even snow showers. So, we could see some travel plans being impacted by the weather leading up to Turkey Day. Similar to the southeastern states, Thanksgiving looks to be relatively dry and seasonable across the region.

Thanksgiving Travel Forecast across the country - Wednesday (kbtx)

The weather does not look near as impactful for the rest of the country in the days leading up the the holiday. Whether you are hitting the roads or taking to the skies, everywhere west of the Brazos Valley looks good to go for any travel plans Monday through Thursday. The same is true for the Central and Northern Plains and the Pacific Northwest, that is until Wednesday. A mix of rain and snow is forecast to fall across Oregon, Washington, Idaho, and Montana starting Wednesday, before widespread snow moves in Thursday. Thanksgiving day could bring a decent amount of snow to Wyoming and portions of the bordering states. This is something to keep in mind as you are packing your suitcase before you head out to the northwest.

Thanksgiving Travel Forecast - Thursday (kbtx)

This is a very generalized forecast that is aimed at preparing you for your holiday travels, but it is always a good idea to check local forecasts whenever you are headed out of town. With that being said, don’t forget that your PinPoint Weather App travels with you as long as you have your location services turned on!

Be safe and enjoy your Thanksgiving!

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.