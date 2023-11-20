Tornado WATCH issued for the Eastern Brazos Valley until early Monday evening

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Storm Prediction Center and National Weather Service have issued a TORNADO WATCH for the eastern Brazos Valley until 7 pm Monday. While the greater risk of severe weather is expected to the east of our local area, isolated strong-to-severe storms could bring impacts for those along and east of I-45. The following counties are included in this watch:

• Houston • Trinity • San Jacinto • Walker

A tornado watch has been issued for parts of Arkansas, Louisiana and Texas until 7 PM CST pic.twitter.com/V0pIPCu1Ow — NWS Houston (@NWSHouston) November 20, 2023

Should a storm become severe Monday afternoon, the following impacts are possible in the most intense activity:

A few tornadoes are likely. A couple intense tornadoes are possible (although that threat is more likely in far East Texas and Central Louisiana)

Scattered large hail and isolated very large hail up to the size of an egg (2″) in diameter possible

Scattered damaging wind gusts to 70mph possible

Monday Afternoon PinPoint Forecast:

We will continue to monitor for showers and a few storms through the rest of the early afternoon across the Brazos Valley. Not an overwhelming storm concern, but not a zero concern. Let's get you an update! pic.twitter.com/LJs5gtGRZ5 — Kayleigh Thomas (@KBTXKayleigh) November 20, 2023

According to the Storm Prediction Center, thunderstorms will continue to intensify this afternoon and evening, while posing a threat for large hail, damaging winds, and tornadoes. There is also a threat for strong tornadoes through this evening with any supercells that can be sustained. That threat is more likely to occur over the Central portions of Lousiana.

REMINDER: A Tornado Watch means conditions are favorable for tornadoes and severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch area. Persons in these areas should be on the lookout for threatening weather conditions and listen for later statements and possible warnings.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.