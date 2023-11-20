Tornado WATCH issued for the Eastern Brazos Valley until early Monday evening

Local concerns should end by 2 to 4pm
By Shel Winkley, Kayleigh Thomas and Berkeley Taylor
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 12:57 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Storm Prediction Center and National Weather Service have issued a TORNADO WATCH for the eastern Brazos Valley until 7 pm Monday. While the greater risk of severe weather is expected to the east of our local area, isolated strong-to-severe storms could bring impacts for those along and east of I-45. The following counties are included in this watch:

• Houston • Trinity • San Jacinto • Walker

Should a storm become severe Monday afternoon, the following impacts are possible in the most intense activity:

  • A few tornadoes are likely. A couple intense tornadoes are possible (although that threat is more likely in far East Texas and Central Louisiana)
  • Scattered large hail and isolated very large hail up to the size of an egg (2″) in diameter possible
  • Scattered damaging wind gusts to 70mph possible

According to the Storm Prediction Center, thunderstorms will continue to intensify this afternoon and evening, while posing a threat for large hail, damaging winds, and tornadoes. There is also a threat for strong tornadoes through this evening with any supercells that can be sustained. That threat is more likely to occur over the Central portions of Lousiana.

REMINDER: A Tornado Watch means conditions are favorable for tornadoes and severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch area. Persons in these areas should be on the lookout for threatening weather conditions and listen for later statements and possible warnings.

