You’ll love to cook with this “Lightened-Up Stuffing” recipe

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - If you’ve been tasked with bringing a side dish to Thanksgiving this year, don’t worry.

Larson Folkerts’ “Lightened-Up Stuffing” recipe is delicious and easy to follow.

First, you’ll melt 5 tablespoons of butter on the stove. Then you’ll sauté your mixed veggies until they’re nice and soft. Folkerts used chopped onion and celery for her dish.

Folkerts recommends adding half a cup of dry white wine, particularly a Pinot Grigio.

“The veggies are going to absorb all of that yummy flavor of the wine and the butter,” she said. “Don’t worry about adding the wine because the alcohol cooks out. It’s safe if you’re pregnant, under 21, or just not a drinker. It just adds really nice flavor to the veggies.”

While your veggies cook, you’ll combine the rest of the ingredients in a big mixing bowl.

Start with your bread. For this recipe, Folkerts used a loaf of French bread and cut it into cubes.

Next, you’ll add sausage. Folkerts used one pound of mild Italian sausage for this recipe.

Fresh herbs are the difference maker in this dish. “Adding fresh herbs is an easy way to add really yummy flavor to your cooking and make it taste very fresh,” she said.

The next step is to add two eggs and chicken broth.

“This keeps our stuffing from getting dried out, because no one likes dry stuffing,” Folkerts joked.

Finally, you’ll take your sautéed veggies off the stove and add them to the bowl.

Put your mixture into an oven safe baking dish and cover with aluminum foil. You’ll cook your stuffing for 20 minutes covered, then for another 20 to 30 minutes uncovered until it’s a nice, golden brown.

You can find this recipe along with tons of other recipes at Folkerts’ website here.

