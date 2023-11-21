Aggieland Outfitters spreading holiday magic with every purchase

By Abigail Metsch
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 3:42 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - There’s no better place to shop for the special Aggies in your life than Aggieland Outfitters!

This year, they’re throwing in a little something special to make the holiday season even more magical.

Every single customer that visits Aggieland Outfitters will receive a free Reveille snow globe as supplies lasts.

“Come get into the Christmas spirit with us. Give it to your mom, your dad, girlfriend, boyfriend. We just want to spread that Christmas cheer,” Director of Marketing, Blake Bodin, said.

Shop Black Friday sales up to 20% off in-person and online, too!

You don’t have to miss out on your snow globe if you choose to shop Cyber Monday sales instead. With the purchase of $35 or more online, you will also receive a free snow globe.

