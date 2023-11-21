Brazos County Sheriff’s Office investigating burglaries near airport

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed deputies are investigating several burglaries on the west end of the county in neighborhoods near Easterwood Airport.

In one case, a homeowner says several firearms were taken from inside the home on the night of Sunday, November 12.

Surveillance images from the victim show a man with a mustache, long sideburns, and a goatee with a ballcap as a person of interest in the break-in.

Anyone with information on the burglaries or the person seen in the videos should reach out to the sheriff’s office at 979-361-4900. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 979-775-8477.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.