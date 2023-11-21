Businesses prepare for Holiday Shoppers

KBTX News 3 at Six
By Tyler Hoskins
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 7:56 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - While there are a few days left before Thanksgiving, holiday shopping is underway and businesses have been preparing for what is considered one of the busiest times of the year.

From shirts to ornaments and even nutcrackers, the C.C. Creations Warehouse in College Station is already full of holiday spirit. Its the same story across town in Downtown Bryan at the Old Bryan Marketplace. Both stores had to prepare in advance to get ready for the season.

Over at the warehouse, preparations started six months ago to get its holiday-themed items ready for shelves.

“Our artists love this time of the year because they get to design unbelievable graphics just like this, but we have the biggest, largest holiday selection of apparel and Aggie gifts that any Aggie could find,” Mark Munguia, Vice President of Retail at C.C. Creations said.

As for the Old Bryan Marketplace, they began getting their holiday decor back in January and February.

“We process the orders throughout the year and put it out for what we believe is an over-the-top enchanting creative enticing holiday season for everyone in the Brazos Valley,” said Grant Conlee, Owner of Old Bryan Marketplace.

Both stores have already seen holiday shoppers trying to find that perfect gift.

“It’s exciting to see people come during this time of the year and not only get general Aggie merchandise A&M merchandise but also some uniqueness in buying things they can’t find anywhere else,” Munguia said.

Over the coming weeks, the stores expect that to only increase as they roll out promotions.

“We’ve been pleasantly surprised with the traffic, and everyone preparing which seems a little bit early this year,” Conlee said. “We’ll have promos throughout the holiday season, each week different things.”

Ahead of Black Friday the warehouse has turned it into an entire week by offering 25% off, which they plan to follow up with a Cyber Monday sale. For those who can’t make either they’ll have another chance before Christmas Day.

“We’ll have kind of a semi-annual sale as we call it we have one in the summer and we’ll have one in the winter, so if you didn’t get a chance to get that awesome gift we’ll have one more chance right before Christmas,” Munguia said.

