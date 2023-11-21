College Station Fire Department hosting Christmas ornament, card decorating event

Holiday tree
Holiday tree(Pexels)
By Megan Calongne
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 11:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Looking for a fun Christmas activity to do with the family?

The College Station Fire Department is hosting a Christmas ornament and card decorating event Tuesday afternoon.

There will also be Christmas-themed fire safety tips and a presentation during the decorating. Attendees can take their decorations home or leave them to be hung up at a fire station.

It’s happening at Station 6, located at 610 University Drive E. from 2 to 4 p.m.

Space is limited to approximately 20 kids and their guardians.

Anyone planning on attending must comment on the fire department’s Facebook and email the Community Outreach Specialist at csfcommunityoutreach@cstx.gov.

If you are unable to attend this event, but would still like to create a Christmas card for the firefighters, email csfdcommunityoutreach@cstx.gov to schedule a time for drop off. Any letters not specified to a station will be divided and distributed amongst all six.

