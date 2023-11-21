College Station Noon Lions Club prepare for Christmas tree sale

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A little rain Monday morning didn’t stop the College Station Noon Lions Club from getting ready for its Christmas tree sale.

The Christmas trees arrived before 10 a.m. and were unloaded by the Noon Lions Club at the lot on 2605 Texas Ave. on King Cole. The club said the trees range in size from 5 to 10 feet, with the larger ones typically the first to go.

John Wester, Co-Chair of The College Station Noon Lions Club Christmas Tree Project said the organization has sold Christmas trees for over 50 years. Its a way to raise for the organization.

“The Lions Club does a great deal of work in the community, we’re involved with Habitat for Humanity, all kinds of other charities, things like that so we have to raise funds for those supporting those activities, so this is our biggest fundraiser of the year is selling those Christmas trees,” Wester said.

Sales begin earlier this year on Wednesday at 9 a.m. until 6 p.m.

“We decided based on comments we got from a lot of people that were going to start selling on Wednesday, we’re going to take off for Thanksgiving and be back on Black Friday,” Wester said.

The lot will be open on weekends from 9 a.m. until 9 p.m. and weekdays after Nov. 27 will be from 4 p.m. - 8 p.m.

“Most years we actually sell out of the trees that we have and we have quite a few people who are repeat customers and they bring their family out here and its really fun to talk to them, hear their stories of how they’ve come out every year, and of course welcome new people,” Wester said.

More information can be found here.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.