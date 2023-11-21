Enjoy a Thanksgiving feast at Casa do Brasil

THE THR3E(Recurring) EXTENDED
By Abigail Metsch
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 4:17 PM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Let Casa do Brasil do the cooking for you this Thanksgiving!

From 11am to 8pm on Thursday, November 23, you can indulge in the usual Casa do Brasil specialties like the 14 cuts of meat and all-you-can-eat salad bar, plus some added traditional Thanksgiving eats.

From sweet potato casserole to turkey carved tableside, there’s something on the menu that every member of the family is sure to enjoy.

“This has become a tradition. We started doing the first year that we opened and every year it seems to become more popular and people really like it,” General Manager, Jarbas Gottardo, said.

It is recommended that you make a reservation to ensure your seat at the table.

If you choose to eat your meal in the comfort of your own home, you can order a feast to-go. To place your order, call the restaurant at (979)-985-2324.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three men who were 17 at the time of the attack were charged.
Brazos County to pay half a million dollars to settle brutal sexual assault case at county jail
‘Per capita, there’s just so many restaurants here,’ Experts weigh in on recent restaurant...
‘Per capita, there’s just so many restaurants here,’ Experts weigh in on recent restaurant closures
Shawnee Despain
Ex-Rockdale teacher indicted on charges of improper relationship with student, possession of child porn
Mary Ann Williams
Temp worker arrested for allegedly stealing apartment complex application fees, security deposits
Community comes together to support constable diagnosed with cancer
Community comes together to support constable diagnosed with cancer

Latest News

A group of students are helping turn Reed Arena into one of the toughest places to play for...
Reed Rowdies bring excitement to Aggie sporting events
Kendra Scott can personalize your jewelry.
Personalize a gift for that special someone at Kendra Scott
Freddy Boy is a sweet, socialized Cairn Terrier and Chihuahua Mix looking for his “furever” home!
Pet of the week: Meet Freddy Boy!
The Blinn-Bryan Theatre Troupe presents Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley from November 28...
Spend Christmas at Pemberley with Blinn-Bryan Theatre Troupe