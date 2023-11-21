Enjoy a Thanksgiving feast at Casa do Brasil

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Let Casa do Brasil do the cooking for you this Thanksgiving!

From 11am to 8pm on Thursday, November 23, you can indulge in the usual Casa do Brasil specialties like the 14 cuts of meat and all-you-can-eat salad bar, plus some added traditional Thanksgiving eats.

From sweet potato casserole to turkey carved tableside, there’s something on the menu that every member of the family is sure to enjoy.

“This has become a tradition. We started doing the first year that we opened and every year it seems to become more popular and people really like it,” General Manager, Jarbas Gottardo, said.

It is recommended that you make a reservation to ensure your seat at the table.

If you choose to eat your meal in the comfort of your own home, you can order a feast to-go. To place your order, call the restaurant at (979)-985-2324.

