Focus at Four: Another shutdown avoided until the new year

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Lawmakers in Washington avoided another government shutdown with final approval given for a temporary funding package to avoid any disruptions.

Professor Mike Yawn with Sam Houston State University joined us on First News at Four to discuss the shutdown, and also about how the members of the GOP who are further Right seem to trust the new Speaker of the House, thus getting the funding passed.

“They’re willing to take some temporary setbacks, in terms of what is happening now, as long as they win the long-term victories,” said Yawn.

