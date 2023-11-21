Focus at Four: Another shutdown avoided until the new year

By Delaney Peden
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 2:37 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Lawmakers in Washington avoided another government shutdown with final approval given for a temporary funding package to avoid any disruptions.

Professor Mike Yawn with Sam Houston State University joined us on First News at Four to discuss the shutdown, and also about how the members of the GOP who are further Right seem to trust the new Speaker of the House, thus getting the funding passed.

“They’re willing to take some temporary setbacks, in terms of what is happening now, as long as they win the long-term victories,” said Yawn.

You can watch the full interview in the video player above.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mailboxes outside a College Station apartment complex.
Mail delivery shake-up causes concerns for College Station residents and property managers
Three men who were 17 at the time of the attack were charged.
Brazos County to pay half a million dollars to settle brutal sexual assault case at county jail
Mary Ann Williams
Temp worker arrested for allegedly stealing apartment complex application fees, security deposits
Shawnee Despain
Ex-Rockdale teacher indicted on charges of improper relationship with student, possession of child porn
Image courtesy MGNOnline.
CLEAR Alert issued for College Station woman

Latest News

Surveillance images from a home burglary victim in Brazos County shared with KBTX.
Brazos County Sheriff’s Office investigating burglaries near airport
Coopers also runs the same program for Christmas time.
Restaurants see increased Thanksgiving orders, more last minute
Anyone who needs a meal is welcome to come to the 35th annual event
Thanksgiving Fellowship Meal ready to feed one thousand people in Bryan
Daily Pledge- Anson Jones Elementary- Mrs. Barrera’s class
Daily Pledge- Anson Jones Elementary- Mrs. Barrera’s class