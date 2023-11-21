Make ‘Double the Impact’ this holiday season with The Bridge Ministries

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A record-breaking 168 families were served at The Bridge Ministries this week.

Operations Manager, Tatiana Rivera, says they anticipate the number of families in need to keep climbing.

To continue fighting food insecurity in the Brazos Valley, The Bridge Ministries needs the community’s help.

Through the Double Your Impact Matching Campaign, your donations will be matched dollar for dollar up to $40,000.

Rivera says they’re extremely close to their goal, but just need that extra push.

If you feel called to give, you can make your monetary donation here.

