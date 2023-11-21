Personalize a gift for that special someone at Kendra Scott

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - ’Tis the season of gift giving! Kendra Scott has pieces for the men and women in your life!

You can take those presents to the next level by personalizing them.

“We have certain things in our color bar where we can put different stones into bracelets and rings, necklaces,” said Ryanne Whitesell from Kendra Scott’s College Station location.

Only at their College Station store will you find Kendra Scott’s exclusive Aggie maroon stone, available in different shapes and sizes.

“Just tons of ways to like make that gift extra personal,” added Whitesell.

You can also personalize pieces by engraving them, with a large selection of bracelets, rings, necklaces and more.

“We have a lot of different fonts to pick,” explained Whitesell. “So then all we do is place your necklace in our engraving machine. We have to make sure we lay it right and then the machine does all of the work for us. It’s super fast. You can get it done within 5 minutes.”

Whitesell said it’s a cool experience getting to watch your creation come to life. It also adds that special touch, whether it’s a piece you are gifting or keeping for yourself.

