Pet of the week: Meet Freddy Boy!

By Lauren Margolis
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 4:13 PM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Freddy Boy is a sweet, socialized Cairn Terrier and Chihuahua Mix looking for his “furever” home!

He’s currently living with a foster that volunteers with the rescue, Long Way Home Adoptables.

“There’s really nothing negative about him, he’s just wonderful,” said Founder and Executive Director April Plemons.

Freddy Boy is predicted to be 10-12 months old, and does well with dogs of all sizes, cats and kids.

He was found wandering as a stray.

Now Freddy Boy is neutered and fully vaccinated and ready to go home with a loving and active family.

If you are interested in filling out an adoption application to bring this sweet baby home, click here!

