Reed Rowdies bring excitement to Aggie sporting events

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A group of students are helping turn Reed Arena into one of the toughest places to play for Texas A&M opponents.

The Reed Rowdies, the official organization that supports Texas A&M men’s basketball, women’s basketball and volleyball, can be found at every sporting event in the arena.

Reed Rowdies President Luke White says they want to give the Aggies the best home field advantage possible.

“We want to make it one of the most intimidating atmospheres in the SEC and in the nation and I think we’ve done a good job of that,” White said.

The organization has created different chants for moments during a game such as when someone from the opposing team shoots an airball or fouls out.

They also have a goal of increasing student attendance for sporting events.

“People are taking notice of the games and Reed Arena is becoming the place to be on campus,” White said.

The Reed Rowdies will have a recruitment period during the spring semester for students who want to get involved with the organization.

