Registration open now for Boys & Girls Clubs basketball leagues

By Alex Egan
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 8:44 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Registration is open now for basketball leagues at the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Brazos Valley.

Registration for kids ages 6-14 runs through January 1 and can be done online or by stopping by and filling out a form at the Boys & Girls Club, and any skill level can sign up to participate.

“I’m interested in teaching kids about sports,” BGCBV Athletic Director Jamal Ward said. “If it’s the first year you’re going to play, that’s fine, bring them out. If your eighth grader that is trying to get a little extra practice for the high school, come on out. We can find a place for you.”

Games will start the week of March 11, 2024, but practices will begin in early February.

