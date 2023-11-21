Restaurants see increased Thanksgiving orders, more last minute

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Last-minute Thanksgiving orders are being prepared, and some are still being ordered.

This is especially true for area restaurants helping to push out catering orders for Thanksgiving day. Coopers Old Time Pit BBQ owner, Chad Wootan, says they are closed only two days a year, Thanksgiving and Christmas. But, there is never a shortage of Cooper’s meals served around town on these days.

“The pork kitchen guys and gals, they work really hard. They work really hard getting ready for the holiday stuff,” Wootan said, Coopers offers pre-orders to be picked up the day before the holiday. “It makes it easy for somebody that you know doesn’t want to cook, doesn’t like to cook, doesn’t know how to cook. We make it easy. We prepare the whole meal: sides, turkey, everything. We sell whole turkey breasts, they’re Mesquite barbecued and we just try to make it easy for people.”

They’ve done this over the past few years, but Wootan says this year has been more last-minute than ever.

“We’re actually up a little bit on orders this year, probably by about 10%. But that just happened over the last couple of days because a few days ago, we hardly had any orders and I’m like, ‘this is not good.’ But it turned out great, the last two or three days have been really, really busy,” he said.

If you’re one of those last-minute people, Coopers does still have options. Orders must be placed by 6 p.m. Tuesday to be picked up Wednesday. If you miss the deadline, there is still a chance you could get your hands on an order.

“We actually will cook a few extra turkeys for tomorrow or it’s turkey breast for tomorrow. So if somebody’s super last minute they can still call and see if we have anything left,” Wootan said.

Coopers also runs the same program for Christmas time.

C&J Barbeque also offers Thanksgiving orders to be picked up early. Ordering has closed but they are offering plates with the Thanksgiving order servings. These can be picked up Wednesday at any location and reheated on Thursday.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.