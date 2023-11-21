Salvation Army Angel Trees return, over 2,000 Bryan, College Station kids in need

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan-College Station Salvation Army is back and filled with local kids in need of Christmas gifts.

Trees can be located at various places around town with tags for each child in need. These tags include details about what they would like plus sizes for clothing. This is a yearly event where the Salvation Army rounds up loads of presents and delivers them to kids. This way, they can receive what they want for the holidays.

This year there are 2,200 kids in need and those working to make sure they get matched say each one is important.

“I get always emotional with this because we don’t know what is going on behind the names on this list. But when somebody takes this it’s a hope that is given to other kids in our community and you are gonna make an impact on them to make a special Christmas this year,” Captain Marianne Villanueva said.

Gifts must be dropped off at Santa’s Warehouse located at 3125 Texas Ave, the former location of Golds Gym. The last day to drop off gifts is Dec. 8.

The Tejas Center provided the location to the Salvation Army rent-free. Angle tree locations can be found here. Angels can also be adopted online here.

