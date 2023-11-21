Spend Christmas at Pemberley with Blinn-Bryan Theatre Troupe

By Abigail Metsch
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 3:58 PM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - It’s the holiday romance you didn’t know you needed!

The Blinn-Bryan Theatre Troupe presents Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley from November 28 through November 30 at 7pm.

A sequel to Jane Austen’s Pride and Prejudice, Miss Bennet is set two years after the novel ends and continues the story, this time with nerdy middle-sister Mary as the unlikely heroine. Mary is growing tired of her role as the dutiful middle sister amid everyone else’s romantic escapades. When the family gathers for Christmas at Pemberley, an unexpected guest sparks Mary’s hopes for independence, an intellectual match, and possibly even love.

Purchase your tickets for any of the three showings here.

If you miss out on the performances, don’t fret! There will be excerpts presented December 1 in Downtown Bryan for First Friday. This will take place on a first come, first served basis at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church at 6pm and 8pm.

