Thanksgiving Fellowship Meal ready to feed one thousand people in Bryan

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - If you’re in need of a hot meal this Thanksgiving, Gloria Kennard and friends are hosting their 35th Annual Thanksgiving Fellowship Meal.

The Thanksgiving meal will be held on Thursday, Nov. 23 at the Pleasant Grove Baptist Church at 310 W Martin Luther King Jr St. in Bryan from 12 p.m. until 4 p.m.

No reservations are needed. Anyone who needs a meal is welcome to come.

Gloria said they plan to serve one thousand people turkey and dressing, ham, green beans, potato salad, rolls, cake, pie and more.

There are lots of individuals and groups that help make the meal possible, including the College Station Rotary Club. If you’d like to donate funds on behalf of Gloria, you can send donations via Venmo @csrotary or email rotaryclubofcollegestation@gmail.com.

